Venice Commission generally appreciates Justice laws are oriented 'in right direction'

The Ministry of Justice reported on Friday that the Venice Commission Report generally appreciates the fact that the Justice laws are oriented "in the right direction", even though they were adopted in an emergency procedure.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Justice sent to AGERPRES on Friday, the Venice Commission published the Urgent Opinion (preliminary version) on the Justice laws - the Law on the status of the CSM, the Law on judicial organization and the Law on the status of judges and prosecutors, Agerpres informs.

"The report of the Venice Commission generally appreciates the fact that the Justice laws are oriented 'in the right direction', although they were adopted in an emergency procedure, thus implicitly confirming the fact that, in their adoption, the previous opinions of the Commission", states the quoted source.

In particular, the Ministry of Justice says, the opinion highlights a number of important positive aspects, including approximately 21 remarks, considerations or positive assessments, among which it lists the most important:

*The procedure for appointing and revoking high-ranking prosecutors is transparent, balanced and democratic;

*Promotion to management positions at courts and prosecutor's offices is in line with European standards;

*The freedom of expression of magistrates is respected;

*In the selection of DNA prosecutors, there is no political interference, DNA maintains its autonomy and independence, a fact particularly welcomed in the opinion;

* Denial of the solutions of the prosecutors by the General Prosecutor is done in writing and with reasons, a fact appreciated positively;

*The laws went through a solid public consultation process;

*The Parliament's emergency procedure was democratic, transparent and all parliamentary groups and interested institutions were able to express themselves democratically;

*The fight against corruption is not affected by the legal provisions.

*The position of the Ministry of Justice in the judicial system is correctly established and limited to administrative and managerial aspects.

At the same time, the opinion formulates a number of 4 recommendations, which the Ministry of Justice will carefully and openly analyze, the press release states.

The Ministry of Justice says that it was in constant contact with the Venice Commission during the evaluations and drafting of the opinion and remains available for any further consultations.

"I had open and honest consultations with the Venice Commission, explaining in detail all the issues raised in the discussion. First of all, I thank the Venice Commission for having the availability to issue an urgent opinion at the request of the Ministry of Justice. Regarding the opinion itself, I am glad to note that important provisions of the laws of Justice have been validated by this opinion, which states that they are in European standards. I am also glad to note that the opinion points out the good direction in which these laws were oriented, in general. We will remain permanently open to cooperation both with the Venice Commission and with any other European authorities", said the Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, quoted in the press release.