 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Vouchers for public workers not to be tampered with, contribution to Pillar II to be increased (PNL's Ciuca)

Facebook/ PNL
Nicolae Ciuca

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Nicolae Ciuca, declared in Slatina, on Friday, that public workers will receive holiday vouchers next year and that Pillar II mandatory privately-managed pension scheme "very clearly and unequivocally" will not be modified and an increase in the contribution to this pillar will be applied starting with January 1, 2024, as assumed under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

Furthermore, he pointed out that by applying the measures in the ordinance on the reduction of budgetary expenditure, a saving of more than three billion RON was achieved in just one month.

Nicolae Ciuca also stated that the increase in contributions will be applied to Pillar II from January 1, 2024, as it was assumed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The PNL leader also pointed out that a management mechanism was established, one that is aimed towards budget spending and its effects will be visible after 3-4 months.

Furthermore, Nicolae Ciuca emphasized that next year the Ministry of Education will receive a considerable budget increase. "The Ministry of Education will receive a consistent budget, with a considerable increase, which has not happened before in Romanian education," the PNL representative said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.