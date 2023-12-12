We agreed to deepen cooperation in transport and energy with Kazakhstan, important partner of Romania (ForMin Odobescu)

Foreign affairs minister Luminita Odobescu underlined on Tuesday at a meeting with the foreign minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, deputy prime minister Murat Nurtleu, who is visiting Romania, the importance of Kazakhstan in terms of its contribution to Europe's energy security and its geo-strategic relevance for the transport corridors connecting Europe and Asia.

"During today's discussions we reconfirmed our support for a faster development of an international transport route between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea. This route will allow a greater flow of goods and services between Europe and Asia via the South Caucasus and Central Asia, transforming our Black Sea and Caspian Sea ports into important hubs between East and West," Odobescu said.

The talks were aimed at "actively strengthening" bilateral dialogue and deepening cooperation in areas such as transport and energy.

"We agreed to maintain this positive momentum and further deepen bilateral cooperation in areas of special importance, such as transport and energy. Our joint commitment is reflected in the joint declaration we signed today on our expanded dialogue and cooperation," said the Romanian foreign minister.

Luminita Odobescu reiterated Romania's "clear position regarding the war of aggression" of the Russian Federation and our country's "firm and multidimensional support" towards Ukraine.