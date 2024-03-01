WHO donates medical supplies worth over EUR 400,000 to Romania's emergency management inspectorate

Romania's General Emergency Management Inspectorate (IGSU) received on Friday, from the World Health Organization (WHO), medical supplies and equipment worth over EUR 400,000."These are medical supplies worth in excess of EUR 400.000, medical equipment that can be distributed at any time where it is needed, where there is pressure, including emergency supplies and equipment to transport newborns as well as other protective supplies and supplies that are needed particularly for emergency health care," said head of the Department for Emergency Management (DSU) Raed Arafat at the National Response Coordination and Leadership Centre - Ciolpani, during an event on WHO donations to the integrated emergency system in Romania.
According to him, these are neonatal transport incubators, monitors, ultrasound machines and other equipment.
"There are different categories, including neonatal transport incubators, in case we need to transport more newborns; they include medical equipment that can be dispatched to areas where they are needed, including monitors, ultrasound machines and other pieces of equipment that I can say will help a lot if we need to send them and come to support, in case a situation arises that requires their use. There is equipment, including consumables, equipment for providing emergency medical assistance."