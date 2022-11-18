 
     
Wholesale trade up 25pct Jan-Sep

Comert cu ridiacata

Wholesale trade, which does not include motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased by 25pct in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2021, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the statistics, over January 1 - September 30, 2022, positive results were recorded in intermediation activities in wholesale trade (+51.5pct), wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and living stock (+46.6pct), specialized wholesale trade of other products (+34.8pct), non-specialized wholesale trade (+19.2pct), wholesale trade of food products, beverages and tobacco (+15.7pct), wholesale trade of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+15.5pct), wholesale trade of consumer goods other than food (+14.6pct) and wholesale trade of IT and telecommunications equipment (+12.2pct), told Agerpres.

At the level of September 2022 compared to the similar month of 2021, businesses in the wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as gross series, increased in nominal terms, as a whole, by 15.6pct, due to the results from: intermediation activities in wholesale trade (+39.2pct), specialized wholesale trade of other products (+26.8pct), wholesale trade of IT and telecommunications equipment (+26pct), wholesale trade of other machines, equipment and supplies (+18.5pct), wholesale trade of food products, beverages and tobacco (+16.4pct), wholesale trade of consumer goods, other than food (+11.9pct) and non-specialized wholesale trade (+4.5pct).

On the other hand, the wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and living stock decreased by 0.6pct, compared to the reference period.

Also, as adjusted series, wholesale trade - less the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles - increased by 16.9pct, year on year.

According to INS data, in September 2022 vs. August 2022, wholesale trade business (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased both as a gross series (+2.3pct) and as adjusted series, depending on the number of business days and seasonality (+0.5%).

