Wildfire breaks out at Vacaresti wetland. Seven firefighting vehicles dispatched

A vegetation fire broke out on Tuesday in the Vacaresti wetland area, with the fire engulfing about 5,000 square metres.

According to the Bucharest-Ilfov Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISUBIF), four fire trucks were sent to respond to the fire."There are large smoke emissions. The wind influences the way the fire is burning," according to ISUBIF.

"There are no injured people so far. The fire is burning intensely. It is consuming dry vegetation in the area of the Vacaresti wetland park," spokesperson for the Bucharest Ilfov Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISUBIF) Daniel Vasile told Digi24 private broadcaster in a phone-in.



He said the affected area was originally estimated to be 5,000 square metres, but because of blowing winds it may already be much larger and the risk much higher.



That is why the number of firefighting vehicles has been increased. "There are seven special vehicles dispatched; some are already at the scene. Due to the very large amount of smoke in the air, we are sending a message to the people who live in the area or pass through the area by cars to exercise caution," said Daniel Vasile.