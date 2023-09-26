Within coalition, no amendment was discussed regarding changes to mandatory pensions Pillar II (PM)

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu stated, on Tuesday, before the Government meeting, that no amendment was discussed within the governing coalition to modify Pillar II of mandatory pensions.

In this sense, the head of the Executive emphasized that he did not discuss with the president of the the National Liberal Party (PNL), Nicolae Ciuca, nor with the current minister of Finance, Marcel Bolos, the amendment through the draft law regarding the fiscal-budgetary measures of mandatory pensions Pillar II, agerpres reports.

The clarification came at the request of the press accredited to the Government, which asked him about an amendment to the draft law on the fiscal measures for which the Government is going to commit its responsibility in Parliament, regarding the elimination of the obligation to contribute to the mandatory pensions Pillar II.

The liberal deputy Florin Roman argued, on Tuesday, in Parliament, that an amendment to the draft law on the fiscal measures for which the Government is going to undertake its responsibility in the Parliament, proposed by the state secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Daniela Pescaru, which implied a "masked nationalization of mandatory pensions Pillar II", was included in the list of changes that were to be supported by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the liberals demanding its withdrawal.