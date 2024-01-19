Wizz Air carries over 60 million passengers in 2023, up 32 pct

Wizz Air carried over 60 million passengers in 2023, registering a 32% increase in traffic compared to the previous year, the company announced on Friday.

According to the quoted source, last year Wizz Air launched approximately 100 new routes, took delivery of 32 new Airbus A321neo aircraft and flew a total distance of 263 million kilometers.

In 2023, the airline completed 99.31% of its scheduled flights, which is the third best result among all European airlines and well above the industry average.

Also, Wizz Air ranked in the top three airlines in Europe according to the share of flights operated on time.

"It was a record year for Wizz Air: the average carbon emissions for 2023 were only 51.5 grams per passenger/kilometer, 6.8% less than in 2022. This result of the lowest average annual intensity of carbon emissions supports the airline's leading position among competitors in terms of reducing CO2 intensity," the press release states.

According to the quoted source, Wizz Air is the main airline in Romania, preferred by approximately 85 million passengers since the beginning of operations in 2006, and has transported more than 13 million passengers in 2023. The airline operates from six bases in Romania: Bucharest, Craiova, Timisoara, Iasi, Sibiu and Cluj-Napoca.

In June 2024, Wizz Air will add aircraft number 18 and 19 to the Bucharest base, introducing a new route to Leipzig and increasing the frequency of flights on 21 existing routes.

Also, the airline invites its passengers to board the new routes on sale from Bucharest to Tirana, Salzburg and Thessaloniki.

"We are proud and happy to have ended 2023 with record passenger traffic, an ever-evolving network, an advanced fleet and improved operational performance, while maintaining the highest sustainability standards in the industry. Wizz Air is the airline leader in Romania, preferred by approximately 85 million passengers since the beginning of its operations in 2006. In 2024, we will celebrate 20 years since we offer the option of travel at affordable prices and we can't wait to share with our passengers all the adventures and unforgettable moments what will follow," said Valeria Bragarenco, Corporate Communication Manager at Wizz Air.

Wizz Air operates a fleet of 196 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange with the abbreviation "WIZZ". All Wizz Air flights are operated with Airbus A320 aircraft with 180 seats, A320neo with 186 seats, A321 with 230 seats and Airbus A321neo aircraft with 239 seats.