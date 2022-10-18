Works worth over one million euros, auctioned by Casa Artmark

Works worth over one million euros will be put up for sale by the Casa Artmark at the autumn auction that will take place on October 25.

The best-priced work of the auction is Natura statica cu cirese, caise si tutun/Still Life with Cherries, Apricots and Tobacco by Theodor Aman, estimated at 70,000-100,000 euros.

Also, at high prices, the following works are put up for sale: Nomazi/Nomads and Ciobanas pe Valea Doftanei/Young Shepherd On Doftana Valley by Nicolae Grigorescu, estimated at 50,000-70,000 euros, respectively at 40,000-60,000 euros, Camp de porumb/Cornfield by Ion Tuculescu, at 40,000-60,000 euros, Maimuta cu ochi verzi/Green-eyed Monkey by Stefan Caltia, at 25,000-45,000 euros, told Agerpres.

Among the works put up for sale is Nifon Mitropolitul Primat al Ungro-Vlahiei/Nifon Metropolitan Primate of Ungro-Wallachia by Gheorghe Tattarescu. The 150-year old work has a starting price of 50,000 euros and can be considered, according to Artmark, one of the key landmarks of academism and the rigors of classical art in Romania. The work Calinic Miclescu Mitropolitul Primat al Ungro-Vlahiei/Calinic Miclescu Primate Metropolitan of Hungarian-Wallachia is part of the same register. The work was created by the official artist of the Royal House Carol Popp de Szathmari 143 years ago and has a starting price of 50,000 euros.

Another premiere is the study for the masterpiece Varful cu dor/ by George Demetrescu Mirea, the artist who decorated the interior of the George Enescu National Museum with monumental paintings. The large-scale work put up for auction comes from the collection of mezzo-soprano Nella Dimitriu and has a starting price of 25,000 euros.

On Thursday, Artmark organizes an auction dedicated to the Coronation Centennial. Among the lots for sale at the event is a rare 1876 model cavalry sword, decorated by engraving with the Coat of Arms of Romania, which was used by a Romanian officer in 1877. The rare model, before the Great Union, has a starting price of 600 euros. The auction also includes the Evanghelia/Gospel printed by Mihail Grigore Sturdza, Voivode of Moldova, for the church founded on his estate at Targul Mihaileni. The piece, considered a museum piece, is decorated with enamel paintings, and the covers are in gilded silver. The starting price in the auction is 4,500 euros.

The October auction lots are exhibited at the Cesianu-Racovita Palace and can be admired from Monday to Sunday between 10:00 and 20:00.