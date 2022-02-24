World Vision announces humanitarian response plans for refugee families and children in Ukraine

The international organization World Vision announces that it will support the Romanian office to provide humanitarian aid, especially to children, in case refugees from Ukraine will come to our country.

According to a release issued to AGERPRES on Thursday amid the international crisis in Ukraine, World Vision is urgently finalizing humanitarian action plans for families in high-risk areas and calling for a focus on child protection.

"As the crisis in Ukraine worsens, World Vision is concerned about the risk of such a conflict for the most vulnerable - children. To this end, World Vision is finalizing emergency plans if high-level humanitarian aid becomes necessary. World Vision supports the organization in Romania in case children and their families are forcefully displaced from Ukraine and are in need of emergency assistance," Eleanor Monbiot OBE, World Vision's regional leader for the Middle East and Eastern Europe, was quoted as saying in the release.

In the Middle East and Eastern Europe, World Vision last year supported 3.2 million people through immediate crisis response programs. If necessary, the organization will be able to use this capacity to respond to the crisis in Ukraine, Agerpres.ro informs.

"In boundless pain, the children of Ukraine are suffering. And when the whole world is helpless in the face of this tragedy, we return with thoughts and prayers to the entire hard-hit population. Hundreds of thousands of refugees are anticipated, hopefully Romania will be able to host them. The whole world is scared, the danger is approaching. But it is time for solidarity," said Mihaela Nabar, executive director of World Vision Romania.

World Vision is a humanitarian organization dedicated to the children, their families and the communities they belong to. World Vision supports all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender.