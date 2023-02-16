119 flights delayed, 23 cancelled, Feb. 9-15, 2023

As many as 119 flights (arrivals and departures) were delayed more than 60 minutes at Henri Coanda Airport (AIHCB) in the February 9-15, 2023 week, while 23 flights were cancelled, the Bucharest Airports National Corporation (CNAB) said on Thursday.

For 62 of the flights, the airlines reported the delay or rotation of crews or aircraft as the cause, told Agerpres.

According to CNAB, most of the delayed flights were operated by Wizz Air (38 flights), Ryan Air (32 flights) and TAROM (20 flights).

Between February 9-15, 2023, there were 1,848 flights at AIHCB, including 1,675 regulars.