 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

119 flights delayed, 23 cancelled, Feb. 9-15, 2023

bursa.ro
Henri Coandă aeroport

As many as 119 flights (arrivals and departures) were delayed more than 60 minutes at Henri Coanda Airport (AIHCB) in the February 9-15, 2023 week, while 23 flights were cancelled, the Bucharest Airports National Corporation (CNAB) said on Thursday.

For 62 of the flights, the airlines reported the delay or rotation of crews or aircraft as the cause, told Agerpres.

According to CNAB, most of the delayed flights were operated by Wizz Air (38 flights), Ryan Air (32 flights) and TAROM (20 flights).

Between February 9-15, 2023, there were 1,848 flights at AIHCB, including 1,675 regulars.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.