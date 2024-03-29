15 NGOs call for measures to combat violence in universites

Fifteen non-governmental organisations, including two student federations, call on the Ministry of Education and universities to take concrete and effective measures to combat violence in the university environment, after the murder of a student in medicine in Timisoara.

"In a period of mourning for the academic community in Romania, we signal a serious problem that has deeply affected the academic community and the entire higher education system: violence in the university environment. It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we send this open letter following the recent tragedy at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Timisoara, where a dear colleague of ours, a student in medicine, was brutally murdered. We need this moment to unite the academic community in Romania even more to prevent other victims. This shocking and tragic act, in which a young student was attacked and killed with multiple stab wounds by another student, has triggered a wave of consternation and concern among students and teachers. It is a clear warning signal that the university environment is not always a safe place and that we must take firm and effective measures to prevent such tragedies in the future," reads an open letter signed by the 15 organisations and associations.

The signatories call on the Ministry of Education and Romanian universities to take concrete and effective measures to combat violence in the university environment and to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

Measures requested by NGOs:

*implementation of violence prevention and psychological counselling programmes for students, providing support and resources for those going through difficult or conflict situations;

* strengthening security and surveillance measures on campuses and in educational institutions to prevent unauthorised entry and ensure a safe environment for all members of the university community;

*promote a culture of respect and non-violence through educational progams and awareness campaigns that encourage dialogue and peaceful conflict resolution;

*supporting victims of violence in the university environment through clear policies and procedures for reporting and managing incidents, providing appropriate support and assistance to those affected

Among the signatories of the letter are the Agora Centre for Democracy, the Romanian Students' Union and the Federation of Romanian Medical Students' Associations.