15 tonnes of SH clothes, shoes in an advanced state of decay stopped at Vama Veche border crossing point

More than 15 tonnes of waste, consisting of second-hand clothes and shoes in an advanced state of degradation, considered by the environmental commissioners as hazardous waste, were stopped at the entrance to Romania after a control carried out at the Vama Veche border crossing point, the Border Police informed on Thursday.

The waste was transported in a truck full of second-hand clothes meant for a Romanian company. The truck, driven by a 28-year-old Romanian, is registered in Romania.

The control at the Vama Veche border crossing point was carried out on the lane heading to the country by the border guards from the Coast Guard, together with commissioners from the Constanta Environmental Guard and the Constanta County Commissioner for Consumer Protection.

"Following the verifications, it was found that the means of transport carried a quantity of 15,085 kilogrammes of second-hand clothes in an advanced state of degradation, which the Constanta Environmental Guard classified as hazardous waste and did not allow their entry into the territory of Romania," the abovementioned source specified.

In this case, a criminal investigation has been initiated for the offences of illegal import of waste in violation of the legal provisions in the field and the introduction on the Romanian territory of waste of any kind in order to eliminate them.