175 Romanians flown home from Italy

As many as 175 Romanians were flown home on May 26 from Italy - 74 from Milan and 101 from Rome - aboard two special Tarom flights running on the routes Bucharest - Rome - Bucharest and Bucharest - Milan - Bucharest, thanks to the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Transport and the Interior Ministries.

''In continuation of the steps taken to facilitate the return of Romanian citizens who reside abroad and who were affected by the flight restrictions adopted in the context of handling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that 175 Romanian citizens have been flown home from the Italian Republic - 74 from Milan and 101 from Rome - following the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and the Ministry of the Interior,'' the Foreign Ministry announced.

The returnees are people who were unable to extend their stay in Italy, workers whose employment contracts have expired or have been terminated, medical cases and a social case for whom the Romanian Embassy in Rome has issued the necessary travel documents.