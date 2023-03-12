18 calls worth 1.15 billion euros for education, integration on labour market by Ministry of Investment, EU Projects

The Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE) announces that from the second quarter of this year it will be possible to access the financing intended for the fields of education and access to the labour market, through the Education and Employment Program 2021 - 2027, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The first eight calls for projects financed by the Education and Employment Programme will be launched in the second quarter of this year, another six being scheduled for the period June - September 2023, while in the last quarter of the year 2023 four calls will be opened.

The 18 calls scheduled to be launched this year have a total budget of 1.15 billion euros and will finance interventions aimed at activating the entrepreneurial potential of young people, integrated services for employment, the correlation of tertiary studies with the requirements of the labour market, the development and the implementation of university programmes, internships for students, career guidance and professional training for people with a low level of education, practical internships for students from vocational and technical education.

"The Education and Employment Programme opens up access to education, training and qualification, but also access to the labour market for young people, supports inactive people, the long-term unemployed and people from vulnerable categories to integrate into the labour market, provides financing for vocational and technical education, but also for the adults' continuous training. At the end of the period, we will have 280,000 young people supported to enter the labour market. Also, through EEP we will offer support to vulnerable people to continue their education and obtain qualifications and a job. The Education and Employment Program will support, in total, about one million Romanians to acquire an education and become active on the labour market, being prepared for the jobs that the technological advance has brought to them," minister Marcel Bolos said.