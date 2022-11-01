18,883,710 citizens with right to vote, registered in Electoral Registry at end-October

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announces that 18,883,710 citizens with the right to vote were registered in the Electoral Registry on October 31, by 15,032 more than the last public information from the end of September, when there were 18,868.678 voters, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent on Tuesday by AEP, the differences appear as a result of the current operations carried out by the mayors in the Electoral Registry and the import of data from the Directorate for Personal Records and Database Administration (DEPABD).

According to the quoted source, in October, 20,900 people were removed from the Electoral Registry as a result of death and 29 people who were forbidden to exercise the right to vote.

At the same time, a number of 101 people regained their electoral rights as a result of the expiration of the banning period.

In the same period, 19,009 voters turned 18, and they were registered in the Electoral Registry ex officio by the Permanent Electoral Authority, based on the communication of the Directorate for the Registration of Persons and the Administration of Databases.

Also, according to the data imported on October 14 from the General Directorate of Passports, 21,306 new voters entered the records, and a number of 4,455 voters no longer appear in the Electoral Registry as a result of death or loss of citizenship.

AEP specifies that, of the total number of Romanian voters appearing in the Electoral Registry, 18,056,357 have their domicile or residence in the country, and 827,353 have their domicile abroad.

According to Law 208/2015, the Electoral Registry is a national IT system for registering and updating the identification data of Romanian citizens with the right to vote and the information regarding their attendance at the polling stations.