18,891,066 voters recorded in Electoral Register as of Jan. 31, 2023

18,891,066 is the total number of citizens in Romania with the right to vote recorded in the Electoral Register as of January 31, 2023, down 984 from the previous month, according to the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP).

In a press statement released on Thursday, AEP says that on December 31, 2022, there were 18,892,050 Romanian voters in the Electoral Register, told Agerpres.

The differences are said to be a result of the current operations performed by mayors in the Electoral Register related to administrative-territorial units and data imports from the General Directorate for the Records of Persons (DGEP).

Thus, in January, 25,390 persons were deleted from the Electoral Register as a result of death and 29 persons as a result of their right to vote being taken away.

At the same time, 97 people regained their electoral rights as a result of the ban on their rights having elapsed.

The number of voters who turned 18 in the same period is 19,235, all automatically entered into the Electoral Register by AEP based on information from DEPABD.

As a result of the data import from DGEP, 5,103 new voters were added.

Out of the total number of Romanian voters in the Electoral Register, 18,068,920 have their domicile or residence in the country, and 822,146 have their domicile abroad and are Romanian passport holders.