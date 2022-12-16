2023 to bring new wave of unions' actions, should Gov't fails to solve Education issues

Trade unionists point out that the year 2023 will bring a new wave of trade union actions, if the Government does not solve the problems in education, a release by the Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education (FSLI) reads.

Hundreds of employees from the education system will take to the streets on Friday in several counties and will protest in front of the prefectures.

The main grievances of those protesting are: non-application, in full, of the provisions of Law no. 153/2017, under the conditions in which the net income of this category of employees is between 1,700 - 2,200 RON; non-granting of the increase for working conditions, an increase from which employees from other public sectors with similar functions benefit; non-payment of overtime worked over the working hours; non-existence of personnel regulations; non-payment of the shuttle; non enforcement of a salary indexation to cover the inflation rate, which will lead to a dramatic decrease in purchasing power; failure to grant 6 pct of GDP for education, as stipulated by Law no. 1 of 2011 (education will receive 3.2 pct of GDP in 2023, of which 2.1 pct through the Ministry of Education and 1.1 pct through local authorities and for higher education).

"This year's winter holidays come in a context that is as turbulent as possible and full of discontent for all of us, those in education. The superficial treatment of problems in education and by the current government will lead to a wave of protests organized by the Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education at the beginning of the new year. For the Government and the parties that support it, the signal is as clear as possible: we will not give up these protests, if the problems that we presented in the street are not solved, as well as during the discussions held with the prime minister of the Romanian gov't, who is also the president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Nicolae Ciuca, and with the president of the Chamber of Deputies and Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu. Therefore, there is a major and undesirable risk that 2023 will be a year of union movements in education, with multiple actions, and this should make those who are now in power think! A high-performing education is made with motivated people and an infrastructure school brought to normal standards!" declared the president of FSLI, Simion Hancescu.AGERPRES