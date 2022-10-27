 
     
226 flights delayed for over an hour at Henri Coanda Airport, Oct 20-26

bursa.ro
Henri Coandă aeroport

In the October 20 - 26 week 2022 week, as many as 226 flights (landings and take-offs) recorded delays of more than 60 minutes at Henri Coanda International Airport Bucharest (AIHCB), told Agerpres.

According to the Bucharest Airports National Corporation, 70% of the delayed flights were caused by aircraft rotation or staff shortages.

Most of the flights delayed for over an hour were reported by Wizzair (150 flights), Ryanair (32) and TAROM (14).

October 20 - 26, 2022, there were six cancellations, of which Wizzair had four flights cancelled (technical reasons and a strike at the destination airports in Italy), and Air France (technical reasons) and Austrian Airlines (missing crew), one flight each.

In the same time period, 2,042 flights were operated at Henri Coandă Bucharest International Airport, including 1,797 regular, with a traffic of 217,984 passengers departing, arriving or transiting.

stiripesurse.ro
