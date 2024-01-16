3,353 cases of measles since January 1, 2023, with one death in last week

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Tuesday that 3,353 cases of measles were confirmed and four deaths were recorded between January 1, 2023 and January 14, 2024.

According to the INSP, three deaths were registered during the past year, and the fourth was reported, between January 8 and 14, in a 1-year-old child, unvaccinated against measles, from Giurgiu county, having the following comorbidities: chronic restrictive respiratory insufficiency, hydrocephalus, spastic tetraparesis, neuropsychomotor retardation.

The 3,353 confirmed cases of measles were reported in 35 counties and in Bucharest.

The most cases were registered in the counties of Brasov - 795, Mures - 776 and Cluj - 204 and in Bucharest - 470.

Between December 6, 2023 and January 14, 2024, a total of 38,114 children were vaccinated against measles, of whom 6,519 were aged between 9 and 11 months.