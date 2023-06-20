4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Buzau County Tuesday morning.

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred on Tuesday morning in Buzau County, the seismic zone of Vrancea, at 01:45hrs local time, according to data with the National Institute for Earth Physics Research and Development for (INCDFP), told Agerpres.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 131.5 kilometres, 52 kilometres northwest of Buzau, 60 km east of Brasov, 61 km southeast of Sfsntu-Gheorghe, 63 km northeast of Ploiesti, 70 km west of Focsani, 91 km northeast of Targoviste.

Also, at 05:34hrs, a 2.7-magnitude minor eartthquake was reported in Tulcea County, the province of Dobrogea, at a depth of 1.5 km. The earthquake occurred 35 km southeast of Braila, 44 km west of Tulcea, 50 km south of Galati, 57 km southwest of Ismail, 88 km northeast of Slobozia and 98 km north of Constanta.

On June 7, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Arad County, the province of Banat, 5.6 km deep. It was followed by 13 aftershocks.

The strongest tectonic movement this year, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake, occurred on February 14, 2023, in Gorj County, 6.3 km deep.