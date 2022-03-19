480,466 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since onset of crisis until March 18

The Romanian General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) informs that, on Friday, 67,621 people have entered Romania through the border crossing points in the last 24 hours, at national level, out of whom 11,182 Ukrainian citizens (down by 13.9% compared to the previous day), Agerpres reports.

As many as 5,421 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on the border with Ukraine (down by 15.9%), and 4,156 on the border with the Republic of Moldova (down 18.4%).From the onset of this crisis until March 18, at 24.00, 480,466 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania at national level.IGPF specifies that, at present, the border control at the entrance to Romania is carried out with efficiency, in accordance with the provisions of the national and community legislation, with control lines covered by Romanian border guards to the maximum capacity.