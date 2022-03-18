Agreement between Romania and Moldova for reducing roaming tariffs, approved by Government

The agreement regarding reducing supply tariffs of international roaming services and international calls between Romania and the Republic of Moldova was approved by the Executive on Friday.

"The Government adopted today a Decision regarding the Agreement approval between the Governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova in order to reduce tariffs for supplying international roaming services and international calls between the two states," the Government informs, through a press release.

The agreement between the two Governments was signed in Chisinau on February 11. Based on this, each part will ensure that network operators negotiate commercial and technical conditions of supplying services, in good faith, in order to complete calls and text messages in their own networks, originating from numbers belonging to the other state and international call transit and text messages originating from numbers from the other part towards the networks of their own state, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Cooperation with the Republic of Moldova in order to achieve European integration is and will be one of Romania's priorities," the Government specifies.