 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Agreement between Romania and Moldova for reducing roaming tariffs, approved by Government

RFI Romania
Moldova Romania

The agreement regarding reducing supply tariffs of international roaming services and international calls between Romania and the Republic of Moldova was approved by the Executive on Friday.

"The Government adopted today a Decision regarding the Agreement approval between the Governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova in order to reduce tariffs for supplying international roaming services and international calls between the two states," the Government informs, through a press release.

The agreement between the two Governments was signed in Chisinau on February 11. Based on this, each part will ensure that network operators negotiate commercial and technical conditions of supplying services, in good faith, in order to complete calls and text messages in their own networks, originating from numbers belonging to the other state and international call transit and text messages originating from numbers from the other part towards the networks of their own state, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Cooperation with the Republic of Moldova in order to achieve European integration is and will be one of Romania's priorities," the Government specifies.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.