AgriMin Barbu says he favours continuing capping markups on staple foods

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Florin Barbu says that he favours continuing capping markups on staple foods and expanding the list, but the decision will be taken only after talks with food retailers and processors and after talking with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

"I think this is the 7th conference in the last two days. I would ask you to be patient, to have this very important dialogue with both retailers and processors regarding the decision to extend capping markups, which turned out to be a very good ordinance. Both the INS [National Institute of Statistics] and other institutions, including the Competition Council, have said very clearly that this ordinance produced its effects: the consumer price index in 2023 and the price of stapple foods fell by almost 28% from 2022, the year in which we did not have this ordinance capping markups. Let me tell you something very important: I want now, in my capacity as a minister (...) and I say that it is only my opinion, the continuation of capping markups on staple foods, because the ordinance has a very important role. They are staple foods that are consumed by 50% of Romanians and they are necessary for all families on low and medium income. After I conclude talks with the retailers, after I conclude talks with the processors (...) we will come out with a press statement," Barbu said on Wednesday before starting talks with food retailers.

He added that later he will have discussions on these subjects with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and finally he will come out with information regarding the decision that will be taken in the government whether or not to extend the ordinance. "From my point of view, as I said, I want this ordinance to be extended," added Barbu.

Talks with the processors will take place this week, so that next week they can put it on the Romanian government's table if they decide to extend it.

Barbu also said that expanding the list of products subject to capping the markups depends on the prices requested at the National Institute of Statistics, and also on talks with retailers, as well as on the sales of certain staple foods.