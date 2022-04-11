Aid of over 560,000 RON for Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, from Buzau and Vrancea Archdiocese

The Archdiocese of Buzau and Vrancea has sent aid of over 560,000 RON for Ukrainian refugees that reached the Republic of Moldova, according to the press office of the religious organization.

"Until now, the Archdiocese of Buzau and Vrancea has sent in the Republic of Moldova aid for Ukrainian refugees, with a value of 565,646 RON. The first aid, with a value of almost 300,000 RON, were sent in March to the Soroca and Cahul departments, and last week another transport left, for the Ukrainian refugees within the Diaconia Social Mission of the Basarabia Metropolitan," the spokesman of the Buzau and Vrancea Archdiocese, Dragos Olteanu, declared for AGERPRES.

The aid consists in various types of basic food items, canned food and cooking ingredients, sanitary products and home use products, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Buzau and Vrancea Archdiocese thus continues the series of actions for aiding refugees from Ukraine, the money being allocated from the funds of the Diocesan Center, through the Social-Philanthropic and Missionary Sector.