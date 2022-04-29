Almost 100 million dollars invested in 2022 in capabilities for companies in defence industry

The Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, declared on Friday, at Plopeni Mechanical Plant, that almost 100 million dollars will be invested this year in capabilities for companies in the defence industry of Romania, Agerpres reports.

"Romania's defence industry has a strategic importance for this country. Which is why, in order to keep up with the new technological innovations, in order to implement new projects, you need investments, but also the research&development component which will bring improvements or create new products. (...) We will continue to invest, making sure that the available money we have at this moment, almost 100 million dollars, will be invested this year in capabilities for companies in the defence industry and we will continue on this road for the following years so that we will reach the necessary retrofit and recover from the lost time and this chronic loss of investments that we had in the last years," Minister Spataru said.He said that there will be a plan to reorganize the defence industry so that companies can go back to being viable, from an economic standpoint."Electromecanica (company in Ploiesti, ed. n.) is making profit. There are other companies in the defence industry that are making profit. (...) We are looking at the profitability of these companies, but we must also look at the turnover. There is a major potential, a large potential on this segment, but that emergency ordinance through which we erased a part of the debt, because not all debts were erased, only those related to military protection, we believe that it is a normal action, an important step in turning these companies efficient and functioning. We will evaluate the assets they have and we will come with a plan of reorganizing the defence industry, so that these companies will go back to being viable, from an economic standpoint", minister Spataru concluded.