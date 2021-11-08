Almost 1.5 million Romanians celebrate their name day on Holy Archangels Michael, Gabriel day

Almost 1.5 million Romanians celebrate their name day, on Monday, on the occasion of the Holy Archangels Michael and Gabriel Day.

According to the Directorate for the Registration of Persons and the Administration of Databases, there are 1,447,117 persons, out of whom 630,814 women and 816,303 men that are named Gabriel/Gabriela or Mihai/Mihaela or their derivatives, agerpres reports.

In men, the most common first names are Mihai - 371,106 and Gabriel 313,135. There are also the first names Mihail - 59,739, Mihaita - 29,452, Mihnea -10,733, Gavril - 17,575, Gavrila - 6,330, Gabi - 4,141 and Mihalache 1,552.For women's first names, the most common are Mihaela - 367,617 and Gabriela - 251,588. According to the website of the Directorate for the Registration of Persons and Database Administration, in women, the following first names can also be found: Mihaiela - 6,535, Gabi - 3,453, Mihaila - 807, Mihaita - 589 or Gabita - 180.The feast of the Holy Archangels Michael and Gabriel is celebrated in the Orthodox Church on November 8.