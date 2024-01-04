Almost 35 million RON in revenue from hunting activities and sale of forest products (Romsilva)

The revenues of the National Forest Administration - Romsilva from hunting activities and from the sale of berries, truffles, mushrooms and medicinal plants amounted to about 35 million RON by the end of November 2023, according to data provided by the administrator of the state-owned forests, Agerpres reports.

Thus, the highest amounts were collected from the sale of berries, over 10.548 million RON, and of trout for consumption, 10.566 million RON.

In addition, 3.882 million RON were obtained from the sale of truffles, 3.834 million RON from the sale of medicinal plants and a further 224,988 RON from the sale of mushrooms.

Last but not least, Romsilva received over 3.74 million RON from the organisation of hunting activities, 1.129 million RON from the sale of game meat and 969,020 RON from the sale of live pheasants.Romsilva manages 242 hunting funds, owns 27 directly productive herds, as well as three pheasant farms in Gherghita, Pischia and Ghimpati.The National Forest Administration estimates for 2023 total revenues of 3.65 billion RON, a turnover of 3.2 billion RON and a gross profit of 250 million RON. The main activity of the Administration is timber harvesting.For 2024, Romsilva forecasts a slight decrease in economic indicators compared to the previous year. Thus, total revenues of 3.5 billion RON, a turnover of 3.1 billion RON and a gross profit of 200 million RON are forecast for this year.Romsilva manages 3.13 million hectares of state-owned forests, about 48% of the country's forests, and provides forestry services for about one million hectares of forests under other forms of ownership.All state-owned forests are certified for forest management to international standards.Romsilva also manages 22 national and state parks and 12 state herds.