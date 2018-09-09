Ambassador Klemm: Romanian start-up ecosystem, more and more dynamic, but expansion is still difficult

The Romanian start-up ecosystem is becoming more and more dynamic, but its expansion is still difficult, in the context in which some regulations "can generate unintended, but disproportionate burdens," declared, on Monday, the United States ambassador in Romania, Hans Klemm, at the opening of "Startup Path 2018".

In order for entrepreneurs to put their ideas into practice, they need true "ecosystems", formed since college, environments where the latest technologies, incubators and idea catalysts, consultants, mentors, business leaders and financing platform networks are being developed, the diplomat highlighted.In this context, he encouraged the event's organizers dedicated to entrepreneurship to consider the following aspects, that can come to the aid of those who wish to create start-ups - technology transfer, education, mentoring and risk assessment.Referring to Romanian entrepreneurial culture, he underlined that it needs to develop in a way in which "it accepts risk, learns from failure and uses failure as a step on it's road to success."Hans Klemm added that the American entrepreneurship's spirit is "one of the most admired qualities" of his country.Sometime, some traits of the institutional and regulation framework here can generate unintended, but disproportionate burdens to the entrepreneurs and small businesses. It's import that the decision-making factors to understand the cost of the conformity need and work to ease the burdens brought by these regulations, in order to create a business suitable environment, Klemm said.