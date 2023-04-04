Ambassador of Romania to South Africa, also accredited in Namibia

President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Tuesday, the decree regarding the accreditation of Monica-Cecilia Sitaru, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania in the Republic of South Africa, in the Republic of Botswana, in the Union of the Comoros, in the Republic of Seychelles, in the Republic of Madagascar, in the Republic of Mauritius, in the Republic Mozambique, in the Kingdom of Lesotho and in the Republic of Zambia, and as ambassador to the Republic of Namibia, with residence in Pretoria.

Monica-Cecilia Sitaru was accredited, in May 2021, as ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, in September of the same year to the Republic of Botswana, the Union of the Comoros and the Republic of Seychelles, and in December to the Republic of Madagascar. In August 2022, it was also accredited in Mauritius. In January this year, the ambassador was also accredited in Mozambique, in February in Lesotho, and in March in Zambia.AGERPRES