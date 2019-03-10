Ana-Maria Popescu wins Budapest's Epee Grand Prix

The Romanian fencer Ana-Maria Popescu (former Branza, ed. n.) on Sunday won the Budapest Epee Grand Prix, after defeating in the finals the South Korean Young Mi Kang 15-7.

Read also: PLUS's Ciolos demands from Dragnea statements of PSD leadership of non-collaboration with Securitate political police

Ana-Maria Popescu,an Olympic champion in Rio with Romania's epee team passed the Russian Maria Obraztsova 15-11 in the first round, the US's Katharine Holmes 15-12 in the second round, in the eighths she defeated the French Auriane Mallo 15-9, in the quarters she won to another US fencer Kelley Hurley 14-13, and in the semifinals she passed 13-11 the South Korean Injeong Choi.

AGERPRES .