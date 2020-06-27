Anniversary letter exchange between Aurescu-Pompeo at 140 anniversary of Romania-US diplomatic relations establishment

Secretary of State of the USA, Mike Pompeo, addressed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, an anniversary letter on the occasion of celebrating, in June, 140 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and the United States.

According to a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent on Saturday to AGERPRES, the celebratory message addressed by the American high official, in response to the anniversary letter sent by the head of Romanian diplomacy, emphasizes the existing deep cooperation between Romania and the USA, meant to promote joint interests.

"Our friendship is dynamic and strong. I am assured we will continue to advance our cooperation on security, trade and investment, energy, cyber, and rule of law," said Mike Pompeo.

Furthermore, the American Secretary of State emphasizes that the lasting bond between Romania and the USA has currently reached the highest level in the history of bilateral relations. Pompeo also conveyed to the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs his confidence that the bilateral relation will continue to develop in the future and thanked Romania for its status as ally and trusted partner of the USA, mentioning also that "as friends, we will continue to help each other in challenging times."

"The United States was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Romania. We worked tirelessly after World War I to ensure the preservation of an independent Romania. And, even when our two countries were divided by the Iron Curtain, we managed to remain connected via Radio Free Europe and other means, paving the way for our present-day bonds," Pompeo mentions.

The high official also recalled the meeting between the Romanian President and the US President in 2019.

"Last year, I joined President Trump when he met with President Iohannis to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Romania's becoming free from a brutal communist dictatorship and 15 years since Romania joined with the United States as a NATO Ally," he said.

In his letter to the American Secretary of State, Minister Bogdan Aurescu said that celebrating 140 years of diplomatic relations with the USA represents a good opportunity to reconfirm the durable strategic relationship between Romania and the USA, but also the will of the two states in responding together to the challenges and threats that they are facing.

"Looking back with pride to the success registered in the 140 years of bilateral relations, Romania is determined to honor the bilateral relation by increasing the efforts meant to consolidate cooperation in the political, military and economic domains," said Minister Bogdan Aurescu, quoted in a MAE release.