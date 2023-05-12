Antibiotice Iasi, net profit of 22.2 million RON in first trimester of 2023.

Antibiotice Iasi recorded in the first quarter of this year a net profit of 22.2 million RON, more than 2.5 times higher compared to that in the same period last year, of 8.63 million RON, according to the financial report submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday, told Agerpres.

During the mentioned period, the company made sales in the market (sell-out) in the amount of 130.1 million RON, an increase of 21% compared to the first quarter of 2022 and occupied the 4th place in consumption (boxes) in the segment of generic drugs with prescription and OTC (with a market share of 5.8%). It was also the quantitative leader (indivisible unit) in the total market in the pharmaceutical form of ointments (21.7%), suppositories and ovules (37.8%) and injectable powders (57.2%) and the quantitative leader (boxes) in the total market in pharmaceutical capsule form (12.27%). It was also the value leader in the segment of generic drugs with prescription and OTC sold in hospitals, with a market share of 13.6%.

In the first trimester of 2023, revenues from sales on the international market were 64.8 million RON (13 million euros). They registered an increase of 53.5% compared to the similar period in 2022.

"The increase in sales in the first quarter of 2023 is generated by the projects from 'The Future Together' plan that we are currently implementing and in which we have planned the launch of products in the coming period on markets such as Poland, Germany, Italy, Spain. Notable for the reporting period are the performances obtained in the established territories, defining for the territorial expansion strategy of Antibiotice: USA, United Kingdom, Denmark, Vietnam, Iraq, Moldova. Sales of finished products in these countries registered an advance of 39% compared to the first quarter of 2022, mainly generated by an increase in the quantities delivered by strategic product categories for any health system: anti-infective drugs (sterile powders, capsules and tablets): +4.4 million therapeutic units, respectively cardiovascular drugs: + 3.8 million therapeutic units," the report states.

The main producer of generic drugs in Romania, the company Antibiotice SA was founded in 1955 and was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in April 1997.

The company's main activity is the production of anti-infective oral solid forms, being the only pharmaceutical company in Romania that distributes sterile powders for anti-infective injectable treatments.

The main shareholder of the company is the Ministry of Health, with 53.02% of the shares.