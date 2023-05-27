Approximately 209,100 persons cross borders on Friday

Approximately 209,100 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 55,000 means of transport, carried out, on Friday, the control formalities (both on entry and exit ways) through the border points throughout the country.

According to the Border Police, 104,498 people entered Romania, including 8,352 Ukrainian citizens. From 10 February 2022 (pre-conflict period) to 26 May 2023, 4,339,882 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

Information on the situation of border crossing points open to international traffic can be found on the 'Trafic on-line' application, which can be accessed at http://www.politiadefrontiera.ro/traficonline/.

As regards specific activities, in the areas of competence - border crossing points and "green border" - border guards found:

- 48 illegal acts (28 offences and 20 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens;

- the value of the fines imposed amounts to approximately 27,930 lei;

- goods seized for confiscation worth more than 396,279 lei;

- 27 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country, as they did not meet the legal requirements, and 16 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons. AGERPRES