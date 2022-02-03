Arrivals in tourist reception structures, up by 46.4% in 2021; 9.1% foreign tourists

Arrivals registered in tourist reception structures increased in 2021 by 46.4% compared to the previous year, to 9.276 million, with those of Romanian tourists representing 90.9%, and of foreign ones - 9.1%, informs a National Institute of Statistics (INS) release, Agerpres reports.

As to the arrivals of foreign tourists in the tourist reception structures, the largest share was held by those from Europe (78.4% of the total foreign tourists), and of these 76.8% come from the European Union countries.The number of overnight stays registered in the tourist reception structures in 2021 amounted to 20.653 million, an increase of 43.0% compared to those in 2020.The average length of stay in 2021 was 2.2 days for both Romanian and foreign tourists.The index of net use of tourist accommodation in 2021 was 26.5% of total tourist accommodation structures, increasing by 3.6 percentage points compared to 2020.The arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania, registered at the border checkpoints, were in 2021 of 6.788 million people, increasing by 35.2% compared to 2020.The departures of Romanian visitors abroad, registered at the border checkpoints, were in 2021 of 11.642 million people, increasing by 22.4% compared to 2020.Also, the arrivals registered in the tourist reception structures in December 2021 amounted to 579,300 persons, increasing by 69.5% compared to those of December 2020. Out of the total number of arrivals, in December 2021, the arrivals of Romanian tourists in tourist accommodation units accounted for 90.4%, while foreign tourists accounted for only 9.6%.Regarding the arrivals of foreign tourists in the tourist reception structures, the largest share was held by those from Europe (76.9% of the total foreign tourists), and of these 72.3% came from European Union countries.The average length of stay in December 2021 was 1.9 days for Romanian tourists and 2.3 days for foreign tourists.The index of net use of tourist accommodation in December 2021 was 19.1% of total tourist accommodation structures, increasing by 6.9 percentage points compared to December 2020.The arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania, registered at the border checkpoints, were in December 2021 of 546,900 persons, increasing by 92.2% compared to December 2020.The departures of Romanian visitors abroad registered at the border checkpoints were in December 2021 of 822,500 people, increasing by 83.0% compared to December 2020.