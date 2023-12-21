Average price for one hectare of arable land RON 39,704 in Romania, in 2022

The average price for one hectare of arable land was RON 39,704 in Romania, in 2022, with the lowest average price being recorded in the North-Eastern region, RON 34,743, while the Bucharest-Ilfov region recorded the highest value, respectively RON 59,263, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Thursday.

According to the INS, in 2022, compared to the previous year, Romania saw an increase of approximately 6.1pct in the average price for arable land, the most significant increase being observed in the North-Western region (+23.5pct).

The average price of permanent pastures saw an increase of approximately 6pct in 2022, compared to the previous year, for the whole country, the most important increase being recorded in the North-Eastern region (+14.9pct).

In 2022, the average price for one hectare of arable land in Europe saw significant variations. According to the data available for 19 EU member states in 2022, arable land prices fluctuated between a minimum of 3,700 euros on average in Croatia and a maximum of 233,230 euros on average in Malta, while in Romania the average price was 8,051 euros/ha.

The average price of permanent pastures in EU member states, in 2022, varied from a minimum of 1,887 euros/ha in Bulgaria to a maximum of 46,305 euros in Luxembourg, while in Romania the average price was 5,671 euros/ha.