Baccalaureate 2022: Specialty test of choice, on Wednesday

The first session of the Baccalaureate exam continues, on Wednesday, with the specialty test of their choice, according to the calendar approved by the Ministry of Education.

High school graduates from national minorities will take the test in Mother Tongue and Literature on Thursday.

The first results will be available on June 27 (until 12.00 pm). Those who wish to challenge the results can do so between 12.00 pm to 6.00 pm on the same day. The final results are scheduled for July 1.

According to the data recorded and transmitted by the county commissions/the commission of the Police Inspectorate of the Bucharest Municipality (ISMB) organizing the Baccalaureate exam, 126,454 high school graduates (111,329 from the current promotion and 15,125 from the previous series) registered to take the exams (in whole or in part, depending on results obtained in the previous sessions and acknowledged as such).

The national Baccalaureate exam is considered to have been passed by high school graduates who meet, cumulatively, the following conditions: they have passed the competency assessment tests, they have taken all the written tests and they have been obtained a score of at least 5 in each of them, and an average score of at least 6 in the written tests.

