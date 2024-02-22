BNS trade union chairman requests DNA to investigate managerial activity of Romanian Post

The chairman of the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS), Dumitru Costin, requested on Thursday both the political decision-makers and the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) to investigate the managerial activity within the Romanian National Post Company (CNPR).

BNS requests, through a public appeal, the leadership of the National Liberal Party to immediately start the extermination process in the managerial area of the Romanian National Post Company, because "all those people belong to you politically, I promise you, and don't be surprised if there are adverse reactions from poorly paid employees in Romania in this year's electoral processes, because they know where they are coming from", told Agerpres.

The trade union leader requests the minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Bogdan-Gruia Ivan, to publish the results of the investigation carried out at the Romanian Post Office by the Control Body, but also to the government and the governing coalition, "urgently, a good quality and competent managerial team at the level of the Romanian Post. An applied discussion with us regarding a plan of measures to relaunch the activity of the Romanian Post. There are countless opportunities, countless solutions that we have prepared and that we want to discuss".

Last but not least, the BNS leader made a public appeal to the new head of the DNA, Marius Voinea, telling him "We are willing to appear before the investigative bodies, together with other employees of the Romanian Post, who, in turn, are willing to provide information and documents to help you quickly and efficiently complete the investigations you have already started at the level of this company. Do not cover up politically this approach to investigate some unclean things that are happening in this company, because you, like the political leaders, will be accountable for the fact that almost 20,000 people continue to remain in poverty and with some miserable wages or non-execution of the investment plan, as a result of the capital increase. Should we find that the company is obliged to return the money that was not spent correctly and on time? Yes, and this will move "fast forward" to the insolvency and bankruptcy of the Romanian Post. I don't know if you want this," BNS leader mentioned.

On Thursday, the BNS organized a press conference with the theme "Destructuring the group that is burying the National Post Romanian Company".