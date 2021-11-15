Boards of Directors of SRTV and SRR members, appointed by Parliament

Parliament appointed on Monday the members of the Boards of Directors of the Romanian Radio Broadcasting Company (SRR) and the Romanian Television Company (SRTV).

The vote was secret with balls on the lists of candidates. There were 380 votes in favor and 14 against.

Thus, the Board of Directors of SRTV will include: Georgica Severin, Lucian Ghimisi, Anca Dindirica, Radu Carp, Mihai Firica, Valentin - Andrei Enescu, Hajnalka Nagy-Debreczeni, Dorothea Ionescu, Christel Topescu, Dan Cristian Turturica, Dietlinde Dinesz, Gabriela Luminita Iordanescu, Borislav Velmirovici.The members of the SRR Board of Directors will be: Ruxandra Sararu, Radu Herjeu, Razvan-Ioan Dinca, Radu F. Alexandru, Alexandra Bogdan, Liviu Popescu, Annamaria Maria Bodoczi, Dragos Daniel Patlageanu, Maria Toghina, Oana Rusu and Marius Dorian Tanase, Milan Manyura, Sorin Faur.The members of the two boards of directors take the oath in Parliament.They are appointed for a period of 4 years.The plenary session of the Parliament is to appoint, on Monday, the President of the Board of Directors of the Romanian Broadcasting Company and the President of the Romanian Television Company, after the hearing in the standing specialized committees.