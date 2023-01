Bomb alert at subway station in Sector 1, not confirmed

The police announced on Tuesday that following the checks they found that what was reported in the emergency call announcing the location of an explosive device at a metro station in Sector 1 of the capital was not confirmed, the General Directive of Bucharest City Hall (DGPMB) informed.

DGPMB shows, in a statement sent to AGERPRES, that during Tuesday, at around 11:30, the police officers of the General Directorate of Police of the Municipality of Bucharest were alerted, by a call to 112, regarding the fact that at a police station metro in Sector 1, an explosive device was placed, the policemen of Section 3 and the Police Brigade for Public Transport moved to the scene to take the first measures, Agerpres informs.