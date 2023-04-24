Bomb threat at Bucharest Court of Appeal, pyrotechnics are conducting checks (sources).

Pyrotechnists are conducting checks at the Bucharest Court of Appeal, following a 112 call that an explosive device is located at the institution headquarters, according to judicial sources.

Around 11.30 am, the Bucharest General Police Directorate - Precinct 14 was notified through a 112 call that an explosive device had been placed in a public institution in District 4, the press office of the Bucharest Police mentioned, told Agerpres.

Policemen from the precinct went to the scene to take the first measures.

"Moreover, pyrotechnic specialists are present to conduct specific checks," the source said.