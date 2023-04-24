 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bomb threat at Bucharest Court of Appeal, pyrotechnics are conducting checks (sources)

bomba la cab curtea de apel

Bomb threat at Bucharest Court of Appeal, pyrotechnics are conducting checks (sources).

Pyrotechnists are conducting checks at the Bucharest Court of Appeal, following a 112 call that an explosive device is located at the institution headquarters, according to judicial sources.

Around 11.30 am, the Bucharest General Police Directorate - Precinct 14 was notified through a 112 call that an explosive device had been placed in a public institution in District 4, the press office of the Bucharest Police mentioned, told Agerpres.

Policemen from the precinct went to the scene to take the first measures.

"Moreover, pyrotechnic specialists are present to conduct specific checks," the source said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.