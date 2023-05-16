Bookfest 2023 to be held between 24-28 May, in pavilion B2 of Romexpo; 3,000 new titles;Italy - guest of honour.

The 16th edition of the Bookfest International Book Fair opens its doors next week, in pavilion B2 of Romexpo, with over 200 exhibitors from all over the country and the Republic of Moldova, as well as cultural institutes with representations in Bucharest, being present every day until 28 May, told Agerpres.

According to an Association of Romanian Publishers (AER) release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, this year's edition will be officially opened on Wednesday, 24 May, at 12:00hrs, at the ARENA stage, within a ceremony where there have been invited Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu, Italy's Ambassador to Romania Alfredo Maria Durante Mangoni, Presidential Advisor Sergiu Nistor, as well as AER President Grigore Arsene.

In the year which celebrates six decades of uninterrupted activity, the Madrigal - Marin Constantin National Chamber Choir opens the 16th edition of Bookfest performing the national anthems of Romania and Italy. It will also perform a recital on the first day of the Book Fair, as of 13:30hrs, the repertoire including works from the Italian Renaissance, as well as Romanian compositions.

At this edition, the organizers promise spectacular discounts, about one million volumes, including 3,000 new titles, over 400 book launches and debates, over 60 events dedicated to children, with the participation of the most famous Romanian authors, round tables dedicated to the state of written culture and musical recitals.

The events will take place both at the exhibitors' stands, as well as in the specially arranged spaces within Bookfest: three stages, two cafes, one cinema and one stand dedicated to children, Bookfest Junior, the public entry being free of change, as in all previous editions.

The guest of honour at this edition is Italy, which proposes book lovers a wide-ranging programme with over 30 events, from book launches to debates and children's activities.

The full and updated programme of events will be posted on www.bookfest.ro website.

A project co-financed by the Culture Ministry, Bookfest holds local editions in Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca, Targu Mures, Brasov and an international edition in Chisinau.

The Bookfest International Book Fair is organized by the Association of Romanian Publishers, under the aegis of the Federation of Romanian Publishers, with the support of the Italian Embassy in Bucharest, the Italian Trade Agency and the Italian Cultural Institute of Bucharest.