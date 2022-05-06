Booking platform records 52pct increase in searches for Romanian tourist destinations due to holiday vouchers

The search for Romanian sojourns have increased by 52% in just one week, as the holiday vouchers for 2022 have already started to be loaded, according to an analysis published on Friday by an online booking platform.

"The search for holidays in Romania has increased by 52% in just one week, with tourists already making plans for the summer months. In this context, we tried to prepare in advance for this moment when the money are hitting the cards, and we have the widest range of offers for people who want to use their holiday vouchers," said Ferenc Rigo, CEO of Travelminit.ro.

Starting this year, the holiday tickets will be available only on a card fed with 1,450 lei, the same amount as before.

Founded in 2017, in Cluj-Napoca, the Travelminit company is one of the largest players on the hotel reservation market in Romania. Currently, the company's portfolio contains 7,500 accommodation units (hotels, boarding houses, apartments) from all over the country.

In 2021, Travelminit recorded sales of 13.5 million euros and 16 million visits to the platform.

As of 2020, the company is part of the Szallas Group, which has a portfolio of 12 hotel platforms in Central and Eastern Europe (Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia), with sales of over 150 million euros and 350 employees.