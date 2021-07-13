Border Police issue 15,600 lei worth of fines for border crossing misdeeds in past 24 hours

In the past 24 hours border police found 43 misdeeds (24 infractions and 19 contraventions) committed by Romanian and foreign citizens at crossing points and the green border and issued about 15,600 lei worth of fines, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports on Tuesday.

Undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other staff, exceeding the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeit, in amount of over 218,400 lei.

22 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 23 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.Approximately 140,900 persons, Romanian and foreign nationals, traveling by over 39,400 means of transport (of which 14,200 freight box trucks) underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on July 12, 2021. There were approximately 73,000 people by 19,000 means of transport on the inbound, and 67,900 people by 20,400 means of transport on the outbound, the cited source shows, agerpres reports.Roughly 34,000 people and 16,900 means of transport (14,200 freight box trucks) crossed the border with Hungary, of which about 17,300 people by 9,700 means of transport and 5,200 freight box trucks on the outbound."Border police are working at top capacity of the crossing points' infrastructure, and therefore recommend travelers to use all open international crossing points in order to avoid traffic jams at certain checkpoints," IGPF said.Information on the situation of international border crossing points is available on the Traffic Online application which can be accessed at http://www.politiadefrontiera.ro/traficonline/.