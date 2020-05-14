BRD has so far deferred payment of installments for more than 41,000 individual customers

BRD - Groupe Societe Generale has deferred the payment of installments for more than 41,000 individual customers from mid-March to date, both through OUG 37/2020 and as part of its own deferral solution, the bank says in a release on Thursday.

According to the bank statement, the number of deferred payment loans thus exceeds 46,000, since the number of customers requested the postponement of several credits. About 62pct of approved deferral requests were for 3 months, 8pct for 6 months, and 17pct turned to the maximum period of 9 months of postponement.

Since March, the bank has offered its own solution for customers to defer the payment of installments by up to three months, which they could benefit from until the entry into force of OUG 37/2020. BRD also offers, until mid-June, free of charge assistance on operations carried out through Internet and mobile banking platforms.

During this period, the BRD Contact Center dealt with more than 270,000 telephone interactions with customers and more than 28,000 requests received via Facebook and e-mail, it said.

BRD - Groupe Societe Generale operates a 640-unit network. BRD occupies an important position in the Romanian card market, with approximately 2.43 million cards and an acceptance network of approximately 30,000 POS and almost 1,500 ATMs. The total assets of the bank were 57.02 billion lei at the end of March 2020.