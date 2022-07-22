Bread after reaping wheat fair, this weekend atVillage Museum

The traditions of the various peoples regarding the cultivation of wheat and the making of bread will be presented at a fair that will take place this weekend at the "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum.

"Bread, a defining element in human civilization. Just as a rice civilization was born, we also have a wheat civilization in which bread plays the central role. Grains and bread have shaped people's lives for thousands of years, as the indispensable basis of human existence, of culture and civilization. We all know that, beyond its use as a basic food in the history of peoples, bread is assigned divine valences in the Jewish and Christian faith, where it is associated with Life itself. "Give us this day our daily bread" is part of Our Father prayer, which is said with hope by millions of people who share the same faith," said university professor Paula Popoiu, PhD, the manager of the "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

During a guided tour, entitled "The Path of Bread in the "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum," visitors will have the opportunity to find out information about how the wheat used to be grown, harvested, stored and then bread was made in the old days.

Traditions and their preservation are also discussed in the documentary film "Focul viu" [The Living Fire - editor's note], directed by Camelia Moise, with the support of the Suceava County Council.

The Lipoveni Russian Union Ensemble from Romania and the "Cununa Carpatilor" [Carpathian Wreath - editor's note] Folk Ensemble of the "Tinerimea Romana" National Art Centre, as well as the "Dor, dorulet" vocal group of the Romanian Popular Music School will also perform on the stage of the fair.