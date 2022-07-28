Bucharest Ambulance Service GM Grasu says medicine cannot exist without doctors

General Manager of the Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance Service Alis Grasu told an event in Iasi on National Ambulance Day that the fleet of county ambulance services nationwide is overwhelmed and that there is a deficit of 43.34% of staff and 55.5% of doctors.

She said that in 2021 the responses of the county ambulance services were carried out by a staff of 12,733 versus 22,780 as provided for under the regulations approved by Health Minister's Order 1778 of 2006.

"Gentlemen, medicine cannot exist without doctors. And now, on this anniversary, everyone makes a wish. I wish for all of you, for all of us, that the ambulance services have a sufficient number of staff in relation to the population's demand, well trained, disciplined, altruistic, empathetic, in a word, real people who care about their fellows in suffering and, last but not least, adequate equipment with new and efficient ambulances that do not require high maintenance costs and training centres for the staff of the ambulance services, at least one per region, at the national level," said Grasu before several hundred people who came to Iasi from the county ambulance services.

According to her, the county ambulance services also face technical problems as more than half of the utility vehicles of the Public Ambulance Service meet the conditions for scrapping, which requires significant expenses to keep them in working order.

"In 2021, there were 2,358 functional ambulances. Divided by the number of vehicles, there were 1,498 responses for each vehicle. It should be noted that we work with an outdated ambulance fleet. In 2021, there were 3,903,697 cases involving ambulance workers all over Romania, which means a daily average of 10,695 responses," added Grasu.

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila told the attending journalists that a strategy for the development of the ambulance services has to be developed, emphasising at the same time that there must be elements of integration when there are emergencies, catastrophes, accidents. He said that the human resources of the services have to be secured, alongside their development and training and the provision of technical means. AGERPRES