Bucharest Stock Exchange closes low on Tuesday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session with almost all it indices down and the value of transactions standing at 28.632 million lei (5.787 million euros), of which 22.865 million lei (4.622 million euro) in share transactions.

The main BET index declined 0.45%, to 12,570.07 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the developments in the most liquid 37 stocks, shrank by 0.36%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the 25 most liquid stocks closed down 0.38%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks was the only one to rise, by 0.21%.

The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, closed the session down 0.20%, and BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stocks, declined 0.55%, Agerpres.ro informs.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies decreased by 0.65%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Banca Transilvania (TLV), with 4.363 million lei worth of trading, followed by BRD-Groupe Societe Generale (BRD), which generated trades worth 3.677 million lei, and Romgaz (SNG), with 2.313 million lei.

The best developments were recorded by Electrocontact Industrial Group (ECT) + 13.43%; Vrancart (VNC24) + 7.6%, and Artego (ARTE) + 5.04%.

On the other hand, major decreases were recorded by Uztel (UZT) - 14.97%; Condmag (COMI), -7.14%, and Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (EFO) -4.52%.