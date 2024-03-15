Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens amid mixed developments

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) indices recorded a mixed performance on Friday, with turnover reaching RON 6.139 million (EUR 1.234 million), 80 minutes after the start of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, recorded a depreciation of 0.03%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, recorded a similar decrease.

Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.03%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, appreciated 0.04%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs was up 0.99% and BET-NG, the index of ten companies in the energy and utilities sector, was down 0.22%.

According to BVB data, Lion Capital (+3.70%), UCM Resita (+3.64%) and Vrancart (+3.07%) recorded the highest increases in share values.

On the other hand, the shares of CMCM Constanta (-7.07%), Santierul Naval Orsova (-6.85%) and Bermas (-6.04%) were down.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.