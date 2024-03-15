Bucharest Stock Exchange opens amid mixed developments

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) indices recorded a mixed performance on Friday, with turnover reaching RON 6.139 million (EUR 1.234 million), 80 minutes after the start of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, recorded a depreciation of 0.03%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, recorded a similar decrease.

Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.03%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, appreciated 0.04%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs was up 0.99% and BET-NG, the index of ten companies in the energy and utilities sector, was down 0.22%.

According to BVB data, Lion Capital (+3.70%), UCM Resita (+3.64%) and Vrancart (+3.07%) recorded the highest increases in share values.

On the other hand, the shares of CMCM Constanta (-7.07%), Santierul Naval Orsova (-6.85%) and Bermas (-6.04%) were down.