Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session higher, with turnover at 11.34 million lei (2.27 million euros) after about 45 minutes from the start of trading.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.43%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, registered an increase of 0.41%.

Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.42%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, rose 0.31%.

The SIF's BET-FI index was up 0.42% and BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, gained 0.57%.

According to BVB data, Infinity Capital Investments (+3.02%), Compa SA (+1.91%) and Societatea Energetica Electrica (+1.84%) recorded the biggest increases in share values.

On the other hand, UCM Resita (-14.86%), Condmag (-11.11%) and Santierul Naval Orsova (-7.83%) were in decline.